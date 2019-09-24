Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

With Andy Lee Ailing, Cardinals Re-Sign Ryan Winslow To Practice Squad

Rookie punter averaged 46.9 yards a kick in preseason

Sep 24, 2019 at 01:04 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Punter Ryan Winslow launches a kick against the Vikings during a preseason game in August.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Punter Ryan Winslow launches a kick against the Vikings during a preseason game in August.

In the preseason, Ryan Winslow did well enough for the Arizona Cardinals that they believed he should have a job in the NFL -- it just couldn't be Arizona, where the team had record-setter Andy Lee at punter.

But with Lee hurting with a hip flexor injury suffered while making a tackle Sunday against Carolina, the Cards re-signed Winslow Tuesday to the practice squad to give themselves flexibility if Lee cannot play this week against Seattle.

The Cardinals still have a spot vacant on the 53-man roster following the release of wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Winslow averaged 46.9 yards a punt with a 40.7 net average on 14 punts in the preseason. Thus far in the regular season, Lee is averaging 48.4 yards a punt with a net of 44.5. After Lee's injury Sunday, kicker Zane Gonzalez subbed in, averaging a reasonable 42 yards on two punts.

Related Content

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'

Trey McBride ups his game as he goes home to Colorado

news

Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod

Safety named to team for fourth straight season

news

From Third-String To First Start, Trace McSorley Up For Cardinals

Buccaneers and Brady opponent on Christmas night

news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona

news

How To Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

news

Michael Bidwill Joins Panel To Talk Super Bowl Benefits

Cardinals owner, Parry, Sadler take part in Phoenix Business Journal discussion

news

You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week

Topics include from Kliff

news

Depth Of Field: Week 15 At Denver

Exploring the game against the Broncos through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Trying To Steady Quarterback Depth Chart

McSorley likely to start with McCoy in concussion protocol

news

Another Quarterback Down As Cardinals Fall To Broncos

Colt McCoy leaves with concussion as big Watt game for naught in 24-15 loss

news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Broncos, Week 15

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Denver Broncos on December 18, 2022.

Advertising