With Andy Lee Ailing, Cardinals Re-Sign Ryan Winslow To Practice Squad

In the preseason, Ryan Winslow did well enough for the Arizona Cardinals that they believed he should have a job in the NFL -- it just couldn't be Arizona, where the team had record-setter Andy Lee at punter.

But with Lee hurting with a hip flexor injury suffered while making a tackle Sunday against Carolina, the Cards re-signed Winslow Tuesday to the practice squad to give themselves flexibility if Lee cannot play this week against Seattle.

The Cardinals still have a spot vacant on the 53-man roster following the release of wide receiver Michael Crabtree.