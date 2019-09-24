With Andy Lee Ailing, Cardinals Re-Sign Ryan Winslow To Practice Squad

In the preseason, Ryan Winslow did well enough for the Arizona Cardinals that they believed he should have a job in the NFL -- it just couldn't be Arizona, where the team had record-setter Andy Lee at punter.
But with Lee hurting with a hip flexor injury suffered while making a tackle Sunday against Carolina, the Cards re-signed Winslow Tuesday to the practice squad to give themselves flexibility if Lee cannot play this week against Seattle.
The Cardinals still have a spot vacant on the 53-man roster following the release of wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
Winslow averaged 46.9 yards a punt with a 40.7 net average on 14 punts in the preseason. Thus far in the regular season, Lee is averaging 48.4 yards a punt with a net of 44.5. After Lee's injury Sunday, kicker Zane Gonzalez subbed in, averaging a reasonable 42 yards on two punts.