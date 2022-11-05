Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

With Andy Lee Ill, Cardinals Re-Sign And Elevate Nolan Cooney

Punter also is holder on kick attempts

Nov 05, 2022 at 01:19 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Andy Lee gets off a punt during last week's loss in Minnesota.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Andy Lee gets off a punt during last week's loss in Minnesota.

The Cardinals finally have kicker Matt Prater back to health, but now there is a punting issue.

Punter Andy Lee was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness. Officially Lee is questionable, although the Cardinals hedged their bets by signing punter Nolan Cooney -- who was with the Cardinals in the preseason -- to the practice squad.

Cooney was then made one of the Cardinals' two practice squad elevations, along with defensive lineman Manny Jones.

To make room on the practice squad for Cooney, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad.

Lee is averaging 46.5 yards a punt this season with a 38.5-yard average. Cooney punted three times in preseason with a 53.7-yard average and a 49.7-yard net average.

What might be more crucial for the Cardinals is the holding situations for kicks. The Cardinals have had issues in the past with backup holders.

Jones' elevation would seem to indicate defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs) won't be ready.

ROOF OPEN

The roof at State Farm Stadium is scheduled to be open for Sunday's game. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s. The Cardinals had the roof open in their last home game when they beat the Saints.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

Blankenship is waived with an injury

news

Cardinals Elevate Pair Of Linemen For Vikings Game

Team brings up defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, tackle Badara Traore

news

Cardinals Promote Rodrigo Blankenship, Put Rashard Lawrence On IR

Moving kicker to active roster could mean more time on sideline for Prater

news

Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown To IR; Cody Ford Activated

Team elevates kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

news

Cardinals Add Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship To Practice Squad

Team opens practice window to return from IR for Cody Ford

news

Down Goes Hollywood Brown, So Cardinals Trade For Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Veteran will help as Hopkins also returns

news

Cardinals Activate DeAndre Hopkins, Cut Matt Ammendola

Suspended wide receiver gets back on roster

news

Cardinals To Use Corey Clement; Activate Colt McCoy, Cut Devon Kennard

Wims elevated for game in Seattle as well

news

Cardinals Put Jonathan Ward On IR; Sign Banjo, Ammendola To Roster

Add Treadwell, Clement, Williams to practice squad

news

Cardinals Activate Antonio Hamilton To 53-Man Roster

Team also signs Baccellia to roster; puts Vigil on IR

Advertising