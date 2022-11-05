With Andy Lee Ill, Cardinals Re-Sign And Elevate Nolan Cooney

The Cardinals finally have kicker Matt Prater back to health, but now there is a punting issue.

Punter Andy Lee was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness. Officially Lee is questionable, although the Cardinals hedged their bets by signing punter Nolan Cooney -- who was with the Cardinals in the preseason -- to the practice squad.

Cooney was then made one of the Cardinals' two practice squad elevations, along with defensive lineman Manny Jones.

To make room on the practice squad for Cooney, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad.

Lee is averaging 46.5 yards a punt this season with a 38.5-yard average. Cooney punted three times in preseason with a 53.7-yard average and a 49.7-yard net average.

What might be more crucial for the Cardinals is the holding situations for kicks. The Cardinals have had issues in the past with backup holders.

Jones' elevation would seem to indicate defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs) won't be ready.

ROOF OPEN