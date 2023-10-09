With James Conner Ailing, Cardinals Claim Running Back

James Conner is hurting, and Keaontay Ingram has also missed time.

So the Cardinals claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. on Monday off waivers from the Saints, trying to bolster their running back corps.

Conner hurt his knee after a spectacular 35-yard run against the Bengals on Sunday. He looked like he tried to return to the game but the Cardinals instead turned to rookie Emari Demercado.

The Cardinals had also elevated running back Corey Clement the past two weeks from the practice squad, but he has not yet played an offensive snap.

Conner, who had been the third-leading rusher in the NFL going into Week 5, had 46 yards on six carries Sunday before getting hurt.

Ingram has missed the last two games after hurting his neck in practice.

Jones has 88 carries for 249 yards rushing in a career that started in 2020, and he has spent time with the Saints and the Seahawks. He had 70 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for the Saints this season before he was cut once Alvin Kamara returned from suspension.

The Cardinals had two open roster spots, so Jones will fill one. Offensive lineman Dennis Daley and cornerback Garrett Williams remain on their respective injury lists but are within the open practice window to return to play.