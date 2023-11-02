With Running Backs Ailing, Cardinals Promote Tony Jones To Roster

With James Conner still on IR and Emari Demercado dealing with a toe injury, the Cardinals filled one of their two open roster spots by promoting running back Tony Jonesto the 53-man roster on Thursday.

That leaves one open spot -- which could be filled by quarterback Kyler Murray if it turns out Murray is ready to play this weekend in Cleveland.

The Cardinals also signed defensive lineman Kendal Vickers to Jones' practice-squad spot.

Jones was claimed on waivers on Oct. 9 after the Saints released him, and was cut nine days later only to resurface on the practice squad. In four games with the Saints this season, Jones had 70 yards on 21 carries and four catches for 21 yards. He had three total touchdowns.