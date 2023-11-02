Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

With Running Backs Ailing, Cardinals Promote Tony Jones To Roster

Conner still week away from IR eligibility; Demercado has toe issue

Nov 02, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Darren Urban

Running back Tony Jones carries the ball at a recent practice.

With James Conner still on IR and Emari Demercado dealing with a toe injury, the Cardinals filled one of their two open roster spots by promoting running back Tony Jonesto the 53-man roster on Thursday.

That leaves one open spot -- which could be filled by quarterback Kyler Murray if it turns out Murray is ready to play this weekend in Cleveland.

The Cardinals also signed defensive lineman Kendal Vickers to Jones' practice-squad spot.

Jones was claimed on waivers on Oct. 9 after the Saints released him, and was cut nine days later only to resurface on the practice squad. In four games with the Saints this season, Jones had 70 yards on 21 carries and four catches for 21 yards. He had three total touchdowns.

Demercado had 21 carries against the Ravens last week before coming out of the game with this injury. Keaontay Ingram, who came in for relief, figures to be the starter against the Browns. The Cardinals now have Jones if Demercado is unable to go, as well as the option to elevate Corey Clement from the practice squad.

