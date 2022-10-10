With Running Backs Hurting, Cardinals Turn To Eno Benjamin

Late in the second half, Eno Benjamin entered the huddle as the Cardinals' lone healthy running back.

Although his efforts weren't enough to snap the Eagles' undefeated record this season, Benjamin took advantage of the opportunity with playmaking.

Benjamin rushed for 25 yards on eight carries, including the 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game, while adding 28 receiving yards on three catches.

"I had to lock in and focus," Benjamin said. "The offensive line did their job. We were getting movement and run lanes were everywhere."

Despite dealing with the injury bug, the Cardinals had 124 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Williams suffered a knee injury, while Jonathan Ward hurt his hamstring early in the first quarter.

Conner and Williams combined for 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, with Williams carrying out a successful fake punt for a first down in the first half.

After the game, Kingsbury didn't give an update on Williams or Ward's respective injuries but said Conner is OK. The team is being cautious with their lead back.

But Kingsbury didn't forget to praise Eno for handling the load while the others dealt with unfortunate injuries.

"That was a little tricky," Kliff Kingsbury said about the limited running backs available on Sunday. "I thought Eno did a great job; he was cramping the entire second half and just stayed out there and continued to make plays.