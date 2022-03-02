You've Got Mail: A Newsy Week At The Scouting Combine

"Mr. Urban, thanks for the mailbag, it helps to feed my 40-plus-year addiction to Cardinals football. First let me say K1 is the most talented (talented not best) QB I've ever seen in a Cardinals uniform. Kliff has said that the team's success is dependent on his success. It all starts with the O-line. If the Cardinals don't believe there will be a can't-miss guard at No. 23 who can start from Day One, then they have to make a run at an elite (Brandon Scherff) guard in free agency. If that doesn't work, then do what it takes to move up in the draft and get that can't-miss (Kenyon Green) guard."

Clearly you see guard as the most important position in the offseason. I agree that making sure the offensive line is solid -- both as a general football need and to help Kyler -- is important. Guard is an intriguing spot. Justin Pugh is going into the last year of his deal, Steve Keim believes Josh Jones, while he can fill in at guard, is best suited for right tackle. Justin Murray is coming off a back injury, So yes, there are questions that need to be answered. I think the Cardinals are much more likely to address the position in the draft rather than pay giant money to someone like Scherff. Trading up takes capital, and what are you giving up? Can't-miss is a strong term. Robert Gallery was once can't miss.