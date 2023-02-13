You've Got Mail: After The Super Bowl

"Hi Darren. You and share the same philosophy on running backs; that is you don't pay them or draft them high. A good offensive line can make any running back a Pro Bowler. Invest in the OL! But I wanted to get your thoughts on receivers. I recognize there are unicorns at wide receiver, like Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss and Julio Jones. This may be blasphemous, but I don't consider Larry Fitzgerald to be part of that freak category. I think much of Fitz's HOF career came from his longevity, not his dominance. I definitely do think it's important to have a No. 1 WR, but not without limits. I personally don't believe in paying them $25M+. I think a good QB with a good OL (invest in the OL!) can make any wide receiver serviceable. What's your philosophy on wide receivers?"

Well, we are going to have to agree to disagree about Fitz. The man was a freak. Longevity -- especially at his level -- means something as much as speed or quickness. When you saw Fitz next to other receivers at practice for as long as I did, you can tell the difference. Big picture, I understand what you are saying. But then you don't have that guy, and it becomes stickier all the rest of the way. The Cardinals were better with D-Hop this past year than without (not overwhelmingly, but in 2021 you could really tell the difference.) Look, special players need to get paid. It's up to the teams to figure out who is special and who you can afford from whom to move on. I don't think receiver is the same as running back; I do think it's harder to find receivers who can be consistently effective. I think the Eagles' trajectory changed when they got A.J. Brown. And the Titans too, the other way.