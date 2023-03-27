You've Got Mail: At The Owners Meetings

"Hi Darren. You've been around for quite a while. Would you agree that this offseason is possibly the lowest point in fan morale that you have ever seen? This is my impression, and it seems to be surpassing the Dave McGinnis final year."

I mean, the end of the Whisenhunt era, with the 58-0 loss in Seattle and the lack of a QB at this time of the offseason was difficult. I think whenever you feel things are down it feels like the worst it's been. You mention that I've been around this a while. True. If I have learned anything in my life -- not just with this team -- it's that it doesn't make much sense to stress about things that have yet to happen. I know that's generally not how sports and sports fandom work, and that's fine. I don't begrudge anyone feeling that way. I am going to be here this year. And next season. And the season after that. I can take a long-term view, and it seems that's what the new regime is trying to do as well.