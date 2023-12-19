You've Got Mail: Bears Week

"Thanks Darren for the mailbag. I spend most of my time watching Cardinal games, but with the bye, I took the time to watch some teams I don't normally watch. It feels like a backhanded compliment, but, I'm amazed at how the Cardinals have performed with the lack of big-named talent. I think it's a testament to the Monti and the coaching staff to find the right players with the right attitude and coach them the right way. Anyway, I feel like with Kyler's talent, building around the OL for protection is key. I know a lot of fans are hoping for a big-name receiver, but I've read that there's a lot of WR talent in this draft so thinking about the center position specifically. I remember when Rodney Hudson first came in, it seemed like it had an amazing effect on Kyler, which I believe helped the team that year start off as strong as it did. It seems like this year, Froholdt has been fine (at least I don't hear him being talked about in a negative sense), but it doesn't seem like he's been as impactful as Hudson was when he first got here. Do we think an upgrade at that position would have as much of an impact that I'm making it out to be?"