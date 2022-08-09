You've Got Mail: Bengals Preseason Week

"Hi Darren, thanks a lot for your mailbag. The article about Darrel Williams contains also a part about the search for punt and kick returners. Could you please explain what is the main difference between a punt and a kick returner in terms of skillset, athleticism and size? Or is there anything else that makes the difference? To me the requirements for both positions seem quite the same. Thanks a lot and and best regards to AZ from Germany!"

We appreciate you following from Germany, Jasper. Basically, a kickoff return man is about straight-line speed more than anything and a fearlessness that allows you to pick a lane and hit it as fast as you can hoping that it stays open long enough for you to get through, and knowing that it usually won't. Still, you have time to catch the ball without much fear of defenders. That can't be said about punt returners, who also must have a fearlessness -- except their version is about staring into the sky, waiting for the punt to come down, not knowing for sure how far away a defender is to drill them. Ball security is crucial, and if you are good, you also have to have the quickness to make the first guy (or a couple guys) to miss and then acceleration to get yards out of it. Some guys can do both. Others struggle with one or the other.