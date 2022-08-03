Secret Agent Man: D.J. Humphries Negotiates Own Deal With Cardinals

For his new contract, D.J. Humphries hired himself a new agent.

"I'm a very impatient person," the Cardinals left tackle said with a grin Wednesday, after he had signed the day before a new three-year extension with the team through the 2025 season. "That was the hardest part, waiting around, in your mind that it would be a conversation and then it'd be done and then it's multiple conversations."

But Humphries, who turns 29 later this season, wants to expand his business dealings after his football career is over, "so to be able to do one of the biggest deals on my own, that was huge for me."

"I probably wouldn't do it again, but it was fun to do," he added.

Humphries is a long way from his rookie year of 2015, in which he sat inactive every game, a time when he admitted, had it been suggested he would be signing a second contract extension with the Cardinals "I probably would've laughed at you."

Injuries ruined subsequent seasons, and coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that when he was hired, the Cardinals still weren't sure Humphries would make it.

Since Kingsbury's – and offensive line coach Sean Kugler's – arrival, however, Humphries has missed just one game (with Covid) and made his first Pro Bowl.