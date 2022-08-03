Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Secret Agent Man: D.J. Humphries Negotiates Own Deal With Cardinals

Tackle wants to use knowledge for a business career post-football

Aug 03, 2022 at 01:45 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

D.J. Humphries -- the left tackle wearing 74, not the agent -- has a laugh with fellow tackle Kelvin Beachum Wednesday before Humphries' first practice of training camp.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
D.J. Humphries -- the left tackle wearing 74, not the agent -- has a laugh with fellow tackle Kelvin Beachum Wednesday before Humphries' first practice of training camp.

For his new contract, D.J. Humphries hired himself a new agent.

D.J. Humphries.

"I'm a very impatient person," the Cardinals left tackle said with a grin Wednesday, after he had signed the day before a new three-year extension with the team through the 2025 season. "That was the hardest part, waiting around, in your mind that it would be a conversation and then it'd be done and then it's multiple conversations."

But Humphries, who turns 29 later this season, wants to expand his business dealings after his football career is over, "so to be able to do one of the biggest deals on my own, that was huge for me."

"I probably wouldn't do it again, but it was fun to do," he added.

Humphries is a long way from his rookie year of 2015, in which he sat inactive every game, a time when he admitted, had it been suggested he would be signing a second contract extension with the Cardinals "I probably would've laughed at you."

Injuries ruined subsequent seasons, and coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that when he was hired, the Cardinals still weren't sure Humphries would make it.

Since Kingsbury's – and offensive line coach Sean Kugler's – arrival, however, Humphries has missed just one game (with Covid) and made his first Pro Bowl.

"He's really taken off and become an integral part of what we do here," Kingsbury said, adding "He's very self-aware, which I appreciate. … Now he's a team leader and everyone looks to him for energy and confidence."

Humphries practiced for the first time Wednesday after signing his deal Tuesday night. But he insisted he didn't have a "hold-in," a tactic players like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf had early in camp – reporting so they didn't get fined, but declining to practice until they received a new contract.

Humphries said he had sat out because "my stomach was hurting." That was what Kingsbury had said previously.

Regardless, Humphries is back on the field now, owner of a deal that is reportedly worth almost $67 million through 2025.

Not bad, Humphries opined, for a guy who has dropped out of the University of Florida twice – once for the draft, and a second time when he false-started an attempt to finish his degree.

Humphries praised GM Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill for "fair negotiation through the whole thing," even though he was serving as his own agent.

He figures he'll eventually go back and get that diploma at some point, but he's ready to be a businessman. He's already dabbling in real estate and trucking, but he's looking to be "well-rounded," with a portfolio that will turn his substantial NFL earnings into bigger lifetime earnings.

It's what any good agent would tell his client to do.

"I want to find out what my second passion is, what I'm going to go first-round in in the second phase of my life," Humphries said. "I want to be able to have that freedom."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - August 3

Images from 2022 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JaVonta Payton (32) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JaVonta Payton (32) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (78) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (78) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (73) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (73) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Joe Walker (59) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Joe Walker (59) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 35

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Dortch Torches, And Camp Practice Aftermath

news

D.J. Humphries Gets Contract Extension From Cardinals

Left tackle had been scheduled to be a free agent; deal through 2025

news

Cardinals Activate Hollywood Brown, Add Rashaad Coward

Another offensive lineman arrives as Humphries remains out

news

A.J. Green Stayed With Cardinals For Familiarity, Winning

Wide receiver says he's more comfortable heading into Year 2 in Arizona

news

Kyler Murray To Miss Time Because Of Covid

Quarterback must sit out minimum of five days

news

Odd Look, But Guardian Caps There To Protect Cardinals

Players trying to get used to new mandated shells

news

Facing Suspension, DeAndre Hopkins Tries To Make Most Of Training Camp

Wide receiver healthy again after knee injury

news

Marco Wilson Making Mark As Cardinals Try To Fix CB Concern

Notes: Kyler takes a rest day; Kingsbury talks Tennessee practices

news

Kyler's Rest Day, Simmons As Star, And Camp Practice Aftermath

news

Rodney Hudson Takes His Time, Comes Back To Cardinals

Center contemplated retirement but returns 'all in'

news

Cardinals Plan To Lean On Youth With Pass Rush

Notes: Brown could return next week; First public practice Saturday

Advertising