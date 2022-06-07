You've Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

"Hi Darren. Full disclosure, this is a left-field comment that you may have no patience for, but it's on my mind so I wanted to share. I'm a die-hard football fan, but professionally work in the financial world. The scary reality is we haven't even started the recession yet. The fan in me is already becoming very agitated by already-millionaires complaining about money, when a large majority of Americans are going to be legitimately suffering financially. If they want to pay Kyler, do it now and then counsel him to never peep about money ever again because a historically bad time is on the way for average joe fans."

I mean, the negativity seems kind of overwhelming from you. If you know this is coming, and you work in the financial world, you should be excited -- given your knowledge of the future you should be able to sidestep the problems. As for players and contracts, all I can say is you can let it bother you or not. It's not changing, it's not going to change regardless of where the country is financially, and players get paid that kind of money because the fans want the product. If you are one of the best in the world at your job, you make a lot of money. And it becomes public because that's the only pressure players can generate; if you got a better offer from the financial place down the street, you could just put your two weeks in and take it.