You've Got Mail: Broncos Week

"Hey Darren. Did you catch ASU coach Kenny Dillingham's interview on Arizona Sports? I came away very impressed. He nailed it by saying we need to keep home-grown talent. Arizona has plenty of 4-star and 5-star athletes every year. And they leave and go to Texas and Michigan and Bama. If we can just keep some of them, it's going to make a major difference in this program. I'm desperate for the team to find that coach and recruiting staff who can keep Arizona talent in Arizona. I think a winning program is right around the corner. No thanks to Byron Murphy or Christian Kirk. Yeah that's right, I didn't forget their betrayal. You need to press them on that Darren."

Lol. A high school player betraying a school they have no ties to other than it's near where they grew up? That's like saying the Cardinals should sign Donovan McNabb because he has a house in Chandler. Look, as a Sun Devil, I'd love for the best local players to play for ASU. But that's on ASU, not the kids. When my kids were thinking about where to go to college (they are not athletes), it was their choice -- and if one or both would have picked Arizona, sure, I might've died a little inside, but if it was where they wanted to go, so be it. I'm glad Dillingham was the pick,as a fellow Chaparral grad, and I think he'll do good things. But if these local kids go elsewhere, I don't blame them, and I certainly don't blame Murphy or Kirk for choosing the path that was right for them (and with Kirk having a giant contract and Murphy about to get his own, you can't say they made a poor choice.)