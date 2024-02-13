You've Got Mail: Cardinals Don't Need To Go Mad About Playoffs

"This is my reply to last week's 'why doesn't the NFL have a Development League' discussion. I hear you on the cost argument. Yes it would be expensive. It would nearly be the cost of running a second season. However, do you disagree that it would also pull in nearly as much revenue as the regular season? You televise D-league NFL games, that's going to be billions in television money. Point being, yes it would be expensive, but the dollars coming back would be greater. You're right that not many would get a spot in the NFL. Backup QBs hardly get any reps in the NFL. Most of the good ones used to be starters back in the day. But guys like Clayton Tune are almost doomed to get drummed out of the league due to lack of development opportunities. You're 100 percent right that the NFL has a supply-and-demand issue with QBs, and I think a D-league could help develop more QB talent."

Let me clarify this will be the last installment on this subject; the mailbag is about QnA and not a forum for an ongoing debate. But I totally disagree a development league would create billions of TV money. From who? Most of the networks already feel the pinch of the gigantic money they are paying for the "real" product. No one is paying that for a minor league, especially since it's been proven the fans absolutely do not watch minor league/D-league football. It's not the NFL, it's not college and the ties fans have to their schools. So no, the money coming back would not be greater. You may develop a QB or two. Or an offensive lineman or two. Those are the lone positions that benefit from such a setup. All the other positions usually make inroads in the NFL itself right away -- or they weren't going to be good enough in the first place. The juice isn't worth the squeeze.