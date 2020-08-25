You've Got Mail: Constant Camp Evaluation

"Hey Darren, I'm a OTR Truck driver and I have my phone read me your mailbag every week. Love it. I just think it's funny that some reporters ask for coaches to tell their plans and schemes when interviewed for all the other teams to hear. I understand having to ask question. And I loved Jeff Rodgers' response and I loved the D.J. Humphries' response of ' run it to the left and to the right .' I feel like football is like chess and having to plan for what the other team is doing. You don't tell your opponent what your future moves are going to be, right? Why do reporters ask questions that we shouldn't want the world to know the answers to?"

Matthew, I appreciate this question, because this gets at the heart of my first love, which is journalism. Big picture, there are always things out there where you can find someone who wouldn't want the world to know. Without those questions, or reporting, you'd never uncover corruption. Now, football doesn't carry those stakes, and I'm not saying this is as important to cover. But like you say, you understand having to ask the question. The person being interviewed needs to understand the question can and should be asked. You can answer any way you want (like Humphries or Rodgers). I also think there is a way to answer questions like that where you give some information that is worthwhile without giving away your secrets to the opponent. Going all Bill Belichick isn't necessary.