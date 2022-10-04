You've Got Mail: Eagles Week

"Hiya Darren, I don't know why but the postgame presser was weird to me, with Watt and Murray both walking up in full uniform. In all your years, have you noticed a protocol when it comes to that stuff? Like sometimes they walk straight up in full pads, other times they make you wait four hours and walk up in a three-piece suit. Did they have a flight so they just wanted to hurry up and knock it out? Bonus question: Who is the all-time best postgame speaker you've seen. *NOT interview. I think that's different. I mean a guy who talks Ws and Ls whos especially informative with answers. Bonus question part deux - longest you've ever had to wait for a postgame presser, and why did it take so long?"

I've been doing this a long time. I've seen plenty of postgame pressers with guys in uniform. Usually, yeah, the jersey comes off because they want their shoulder pads off. But there were circumstances this week. I think Watt was anxious to talk about his situation and be done with it, knowing his news had been out for almost seven hours already. With Kyler, he's a guy you either get early, or you're gonna be waiting a long time. I appreciate the fact he's been more willing to come in quickly. It helps me a ton in road games. Early in his career, Fitz didn't want to stay in the locker room at all and then often quickly would talk; eventually his look became important and we had to wait until he was fully decked out in whatever expensive suit he had at the time. In road games, there is always a flight waiting; the team always flies back after the game (and I have to get my stuff done quickly to be on the same flight.)

As for the bonus questions, it's tough to find good postgame much anymore. Lot of cliches, especially after losses. But usually the best postgame people are the ones who are willing to be brutally honest. Bruce Arians a lot of the time. Adrian Wilson was pretty good like that. Back in the day, when reporters were allowed to linger in the locker room for everyone, I remember multiple good conversations with Frank Sanders after most had left. As for the longest? Kyler took nearly an hour once or twice. That seems to be in the past though.