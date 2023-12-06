You've Got Mail: Finally, The Bye Week

"I can see the argument for using our draft capital to build around Kyler Murray, but to be honest, for me, I've seen enough to be ready to move on. If the Cards end up with a first or second overall pick and don't have to trade to move up I would say go for it. If the new regime is going to move on, now's the time. My question for you is, in this hypothetical situation considering moving on from Murray, what would be the most likely scenario to get the most draft capital in return for him: trade him late in the season to a desperate team making a playoff push and/or only missing a competent QB, or after the season pre draft? Is this an answerable question? Haha! Thanks for playing what if with me."