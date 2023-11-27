Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Stranded, Jesse Luketa Relies On The Kindness Of Cardinals Fans To Get To Sunday's Game

Linebacker was lucky to run into family headed to State Farm Stadium

Nov 27, 2023 at 02:10 PM
Jesse Luketa was lucky to get to State Farm Stadium on time on Sunday against the Rams, after the Cardinals second-year linebacker had a flat tire and hitched a ride thanks to a family who was headed to the game.

Now, Luketa plans to repay them by getting them tickets to the Cardinals' next home game as his guests, a promise he made when he took a postgame photo with the good samaritans.

"Best fans in America," Luketa said with a smile Monday. "Speaking for myself, I don't think this has ever happened to any other professional player.

"This is the type of stuff that only happens to me."

For those who missed it Sunday night, Luketa's front left tire on his 2019 BMW couldn't hold air as he left the team hotel for the game. At a gas station still some 30 minutes away from the stadium, Luketa realized he was in some trouble. He saw a nearby Infiniti, with a man in a Patrick Peterson jersey and kids in the back all wearing Cardinals jerseys. Luketa rolled down his window and asked if they were going to the stadium, and as a player, he desperately needed a ride.

The guy understandably paused, not quite believing Luketa was a player, but finally Luketa got his ride. It was the only way he'd get to the game by the deadline of noon; even if a team employee came to pick him up it would've taken too long.

"I had a blast talking to his kids the whole way there," Luketa said. "The timing was impeccable."

He had texted position coach Rob Rodriguez, but Luketa admitted he wasn't sure if coach Jonathan Gannon even knew by Monday about his pregame situation. (Gannon said he was aware. "Kinda laughing about it now, but it's really not funny," Gannon deadpanned.)

His teammates did know. "They laughed at me," Luketa said. "They always know there is a situation with my car."

Indeed, Luketa said he's had multiple issues with the car, and if he had had a spare, he would've just changed the tire. (He did not have a spare.)

After speaking to the media Monday, he was headed to get his car after it was repaired. He had left it at the gas station and retrieved it after the game. He may or may not look into getting a different car. But he's got a good story and some guests for the 49ers game on Dec. 17. He also told his family, although they has seen the original tweet that broke the news.

"My mom was laughing and saying, 'Only you,'" Luketa said. "I had no rebuttal."

Jesse Luketa, looking not stressed at all, arrives at the Cardinals game on Sunday after hitching a ride with fans.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Jesse Luketa, looking not stressed at all, arrives at the Cardinals game on Sunday after hitching a ride with fans.

