You've Got Mail: Football Is Over For Now

"Hi Darren! I got so many questions but dont want to bombard you with multiple emails. So here they are:

1. Is this the best TE group we've ever had? Maxx +Arnold+Clay seem like such a talented trifecta.

2. Do you see Alford rehabbing still? Hows he lookin? He limpin?

3. Are you going to Indy yourself for the combine? Have you ever? It fun?

4. You got any vacation coming up? Darren needs an offseason too right

5. Dreaming is free....but boy what would this team be if we had Budda AND Tyrann at Safety?

6. Did the media and we fans make too big of a deal about the "cellphone breaks" thing?

7. Do you see future cardinals GM Adrian Wilson regularly? How's he doing?

8. Do you think Dansby should be in the ring of honor? Statistically, he qualifies.

8 1/2. Scale of 1 to 10 how exciting would be the return of Calais Campbell?

9. Lastly, but certainly not least, Lorenzo Alexander just retired. Guy is actually a Valley staple. I constantly see him on local TV and radio. I see we have an opening at linebackers coach. Does it not make perfect sense that Lorenzo should get the spot? He's been a player-coach his entire career. Bring him in!"