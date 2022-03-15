You've Got Mail: Free Agency Is Upon Us

"Why is it you think so many big-money free agents bust? The guy who get paid and get better seem to be the rarity. I'll point out our own D.J. Humphries as one of those rare cats who just got better and better. But for the vast majority, there's immense buyers remorse. Is it because success in one system doesn't guarantee success in the new system? Is it that guys get paid and become lazy? Is it a reevaluation of priorities?"

It can be any of those things. Players are people; they don't all react the same to the same environment. Maybe they are happy they got paid. Maybe they weren't that good to begin with. The thing about free agency is, the players that teams really want to keep, they make it happen with extensions. The guys who hit the market, their teams all have reasons for letting that happen -- too expensive for what they bring, flaws aren't worth it, there is a cheaper player in place who can give the team the same (or nearly the same) production. I don't think it's players being a bust as much as inflated expectations to what that player can do in the first place, just because he got a shiny contract in free agency.