You've Got Mail: Free Agency Is Upon Us

You raise excellent points, Sarah. Some things to note here. Teams do *not* put this early info out. It is agents, because they want the props that they got these deals done. I would guess teams would much rather keep everything under wraps but that's not the world we live in. (I am guessing the NFL as a whole has no problem because this is dominating the sports news cycle right now over NBA and spring training, etc.) There have actually been a couple of examples over the years of an agreement falling apart. But it's rare for a couple reasons. An agent is going to trash his reputation if he and a client back out of an agreed-upon deal. Second, and most importantly, while the deal is getting leaked, trust me, before the agreement, the agent is already telling all the other teams about it to try and get someone to best it *before* the agreement is finalized. The final deal, even though it's just an agreement, is already the best the player is going to do.