You've Got Mail: Giants Week

"Josh Dobbs looks very athletic to me. How is his arm strength? Colt McCoy did not seem to be able to throw the deep ball as far as I could tell. I think that perhaps he was hurt and was limited as to which throws he could make. I recall that he had several days in which he did not throw. In his preseason starts, he seemed to only make the short throws. What do you think of that theory? Also, with PUP you cannot play in the first four games. You also cannot practice during those weeks. There is also the IR. After the 53-man roster is set, going onto the IR means not being able to play in the first four games, right? So, what is the difference between being on the PUP or the IR?"