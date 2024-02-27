You've Got Mail: Here At The Scouting Combine

Good questions. Yes, I do think there is an element of a law of diminishing returns for draft picks. You do want as many bites at the apple as you can get when it comes to draft picks/rookies, but in reality, how many rookies do you really want on a roster in any given year? That's a tough way to win. How many is too many ... that I don't know. If you have 15 picks but 10 are in the first three rounds, that's way different than say, 15 picks with 10 in rounds 5-7. If there were no cap, then you could in theory pay a ton of veterans, and one of the benefits of rookie contracts is that they help you on the cap. Then again, players age, and you need to replenish the roster with youth, cap or not.