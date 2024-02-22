Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 1.0

Dreams will come true in 63 days once Roger Goodell walks across the NFL Draft stage to announce the newest Arizona Cardinals -- but who's counting? Now that draft season is upon us, let the speculation begin.
The Cardinals hold two spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, picks No. 4 and No. 27. The team has many needs they'll look to fill through the draft as Monti Ossenfort and Co. decide who they'd like to welcome to the Valley.
This mock draft tracker, the first of five versions, will feature opinions from NFL experts for both selections.
PICK NO. 4
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports; Ryan Wilson, cbssports.com; Kyle Stackpole, cbssports.com; Field Yates, ESPN.com; Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports; Steve Serby, New York Post; Nate Davis, USA Today; Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today; Joel Klatt, Fox Sports; Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team; Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network; Trevor Sikkema and Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus; Gennaro Filice, NFL.com
If I had a dollar for every time somebody said the Cardinals should draft Marvin Harrison Jr., I'd have a lot of dollars. With the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots picking ahead of the Cardinals and all potentially leaning toward drafting a quarterback, Monti Ossenfort may have the opportunity to draft the highly touted wide receiver out of Columbus. It's for good reason why he's favored to be the first non-quarterback selected. In back-to-back seasons, Harrison eclipsed over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The Cardinals are in need of a true No.1 wide receiver, and experts have been salivating at the idea of what Harrison will bring to an NFL roster.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic; Dan Wilkins, The Score; Doug Farrar, USA Today
If Harrison is off the board by the time the Cardinals are on the clock, like the linked mock drafts project, Malik Nabers isn't drastically ranked far behind Harrison. Nabers is a speedster and has the ability to make explosive play after explosive play on the outside. His final season down on the bayou featured remarkable numbers, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also displayed a level of toughness, picking up over 500 yards after catch. Harrison is believed to be a generational talent, but Nabers proved he too could be elite.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Dan Parr*, NFL.com; Josiah Caswell, Pro Football Network
*Parr has Cardinals making a trade with Falcons and selecting Odunze with No. 8 pick.
Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Cardinals are mocked to take a wide receiver. I know, crazy. There's a toss-up between Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze as the second-best wide receiver in the draft class. Both Nabers and Odunze elevated their quarterback's games, helping put both Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix into the Heisman conversation. At 6-foot-3, Odunze provides great size. If he were to be on the Cardinals roster today, he'd be the tallest in Drew Terrell's receiver room. The Washington wideout has an innate ability to go up and make a play.
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Chris Trapasso, cbssports.com
Trapasso throws a huge mock draft curve ball by way of Turner. It's no secret that the Cardinals have a lot of areas that need to be addressed throughout the draft and finding an elite edge rusher is among them. After seeing Will Anderson Jr. play his way to becoming defensive rookie of the year, his fellow Crimson Tide teammate is a way-too-early favorite to be right behind him. In his final season, Turner stepped in for Anderson and collected 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and a nomination on the first-team All-American list.
PICK NO. 27
DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
Kyle Stackpole, cbssports.com
On top of allowing 143 rushing yards per game, the most in the league, the Cardinals defensive line room did not have a standout player that opposing offensive lines would fear. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is most known for his stout run stopping ability with his 6-foot-1, 308-pound frame.
EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports; Nate Davis, USA Today; Dan Wilkins, The Score
Bralen Trice spent a lot of his time in the Pacific Northwest challenging offensive tackles with his quick-twitch abilities to get stops. Outside of chasing Bears quarterback Justin Fields out of bounds in Week 16, the last time that the Cardinals sacked a QB in the 2023 season was in Week 11 against the Texans. Trice can rush while standing up or while having his hand on the grass.
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com ; Ryan Wilson, cbssports.com;
Darius Robinson rose up plenty of mock draft boards following an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. The first team All-SEC defender was named the Senior Bowl's "Overall Practice Player of the Week."
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports; Josiah Caswell, Pro Football Network
Jared Verse is one of those players that isn't afraid to bulldoze his way past lineman. His game features plenty of different pass-rush hand swipes and swim moves to go along with a violent high-motor play style.
QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Chris Trapasso, cbssports.com
In what is a bit of a head-scratching selection, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was mocked to become a Cardinal and sit behind Kyler Murray. Jonathan Gannon has said he likes to have at least three quarterbacks in the room, but I wouldn't bank on it being somebody taken with the 27th overall selection.
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team; Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network
Finally, an offensive lineman. While Troy Fautanu played tackle in college, many expect the Washington Huskies star to play guard in the league. With uncertainty surrounding who will play left guard for the Cardinals, Fautanu's size can help him slide into that role if selected.
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
While in Champaign, Jer'Zhan Newton was recognized as an interior defensive lineman that can create disruption in the run game.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
Field Yates, ESPN.com
With D.J. Humphries sidelined with an ACL injury, it's unknown who will become the Cardinals starting left tackle. Considering that point for 2024, while also keeping an eye towards the future, JC Latham is a qualified tackle to play on either side of the line. At 6-foot-6, 360 pounds, the Alabama product is a huge body to add in the trenches.
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
Chop Robinson posses 4.4 40-yard dash speed and uses his quickness to generate plenty of pressure. He's another edge rusher that plays with the violent high motor that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis seeks, and reportedly has trimmed to eight percent body fat on his 255-pound frame.
CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Doug Farrar, USA Today
When lining up against a wide receiver at the line of scrimmage, Ennis Rakestraw has showcased toughness by jamming opponents. When Missouri played against LSU, an offense that featured the aforementioned Nabers, Rakestraw was only thrown at once the entire game.
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Dan Parr, NFL.com
Standing at 6-foot-7, right tackle Amarius Mims has a unique balance between size and athleticism. The main concern with Mims is his lack of experience, having only eight career starts.
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Trevor Sikkema and Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
In the 2024 NFL name draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry is my No.1 overall selection. In this case though, the cornerback is pretty talented as well. His play has been overshadowed by projected top-15 pick, Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has the ideal build and speed for an outside corner.
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic; Gennaro Filice, NFL.com
A lean cornerback at 6-foot-2, Nate Wiggins is one of those players that has an eye for the ball and can defend passes targeted at him. He's not the strongest, but he tends to find himself near the football often.