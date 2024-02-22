Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 1.0

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

If I had a dollar for every time somebody said the Cardinals should draft Marvin Harrison Jr., I'd have a lot of dollars. With the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots picking ahead of the Cardinals and all potentially leaning toward drafting a quarterback, Monti Ossenfort may have the opportunity to draft the highly touted wide receiver out of Columbus. It's for good reason why he's favored to be the first non-quarterback selected. In back-to-back seasons, Harrison eclipsed over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The Cardinals are in need of a true No.1 wide receiver, and experts have been salivating at the idea of what Harrison will bring to an NFL roster.