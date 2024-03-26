You've Got Mail: Let's Trade On Speculation, Shall We?

"Hello, Darren. I would like your take on how a GM looks at draft capital. Do you sense that our GM sees himself as a talent evaluator or draft-day gambler? One would think that accumulating eleven picks, with six being in the first 90 selections, pointing to both approaches. He could decide on his best player when it's his turn or arrange a trade to target a certain player he likes. I do not see our roster as so devoid of talent to warrant 11 picks. And, here's another question, if you do trade out of No. 4 slot that could give you three first-round choices. Wouldn't that overwhelm your cap health with all of their original contracts coming up for renewal simultaneously?"

I don't think any GM sees themselves as a gambler, and frankly, I think any owner who found out their GM was operating that way would be horrified. Yes, the draft is about choices and some hit and some do not, but if you aren't making informed choices with whatever you are doing you have zero business running a franchise. I think 11 picks points to the reality that every single draft choice, no matter how thought out, is going to hit. Will some be used as capital to move around? Very possible, and yet another reason to accumulate. As for the contracts, if you let them all come up at the same time, yes, it could be an issue. But a) you are assuming all three would hit as players and b) you would take that into account, perhaps using a tag on one. Let's say you take a Harrison or Nabers at 4 and he hits big. I wouldn't be surprised if you are re-doing his deal after three seasons. I am sure that's what the player would expect. You could in theory do one after three seasons, one after four before his option, and the other following his option year. A good team could figure it out.