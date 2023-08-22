You've Got Mail: Preseason Week In Minnesota

"Now that we have seen some in game play from a majority of rookies, albeit preseason games, how much do you expect to see from the rookies in the regular season? Seems like we found some gold deep in the draft and could see the entire draft class playing considerable time."

The way this team is set up, I think there is a real chance we could see playing time from many. Tackle Paris Johnson will start, wide receiver Michael Wilson could start and certainly will have a role, and I think the same for cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. At some point this season I think linebacker BJ Ojulari and cornerback Garrett Williams should have roles too. There is still an outside chance we see something from center Jon Gaines and even quarterback Clayton Tune. Again, that's in part because this team is being rebuilt and they need an infusion of youth. But all those guys could get on the field quite a bit.