You've Got Mail: Questions About D-Hop

"Hi Darren. Let's assume Kyler is out for some portion of the season. What percentage of the offensive playbook that could be run with Kyler in there would still be practiced and run without him? Last year, when Colt took over, it seemed like the playbook was slimmed down quite a bit and focused on a quick-hit passing game because of his lesser mobility. Two, how quickly after Kyler is back do you think it would take to have the entire playbook back in use?"

I wish I could give you percentages, but we've never seen what the Drew Petzing playbook looks like or what it looks like with Kyler in there, so it's impossible to say. I don't know if the playbook was slimmed down for McCoy; the gameplans each week are tailored to that opponent and who the QB is and McCoy has always been more of a quick-hitter QB. (There have been times when Kyler had that play available and he waited to see if he could make a big play too, so it's not necessarily that the plays were different.) As for Kyler's return, I would think the playbook would be totally available. Why wouldn't it be? Whether Kyler is able to use his legs as much or as often right away might be something to consider. But if he is healthy, he should have the background already to know all the plays. He'll be in meetings the whole time.