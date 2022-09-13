You've Got Mail: Raiders Week

"Darren, as a guy who lives in the UK, my access to a lot of what many of your readers take for granted, is limited. As such, I love, love, love reading the mailbag and any news updates on azcardinals.com. Thanks for what you guys all do. My question is in regard to Andy Isabella. I've pulled the below quote from your 2019 article:

'At the Senior Bowl, Isabella was named MVP of the winning North squad. He had the 102 catches for 1,698 yards as a senior. He ran the 4.3 40-yard dash. Kliff Kingsbury can be seen calling Isabella a 'little beast' prior to the pick. For a 5-9 kid who no one wanted coming out of high school, it was meaningful.

"It's cool that they believe in me," Isabella said. "It's kind of a different scenario now. Usually no one believes in me and I'm trying to fight my way into a spot."

I find something intriguing about this man. I know the pre-emptive answer is 'There is a deep WR room and others are better.' But, really? In what way? I love Rondale Moore too - but how is what seems to be an 'equivalent' second round pick seemingly catching on so much quicker? Is it Rondale picking up more opportunities in-game or more of a consistency of attitude and performance during training? Bottom line, as a relatively ignorant Brit, I'd just love to see more of Andy Isabella."

To be honest, I'm a little surprised that if Isabella hasn't found a spot to play at this point, why they have kept him so long. Now, once Hopkins got suspended and definitely once Wesley got hurt, that changed the equation. But as we saw Sunday, Greg Dortch is ahead of Isabella. Clearly, they don't see Isabella as a slot guy, and I think that's how they hoped he'd be when they drafted him. When he wasn't, that's when they went after Moore for the same role. I don't expect Andy to be here next season, and after one game, I'm not sure of his role now or especially when all the receivers are healthy and available. But it doesn't look like Isabella is going to get a significant role.