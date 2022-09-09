Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Steve Keim: Cardinals Will 'Consistently' Look For Cornerbacks

Robert Alford likely not returning to team

Sep 09, 2022 at 03:57 PM
Darren Urban
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Steve Keim, like his coach and most fans watching the team, acknowledged he is "a little concerned" about the depth at cornerback for the Cardinals, with Antonio Hamilton and Trayvon Mullen both unavailable to play in the opener against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals are going to have to deal with what they have in Week 1 -- they do have Jace Whittaker on the practice squad to call up if needed too, and he played some last season -- but Keim said during his "Burns and Gambo" appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday the roster certainly isn't set.

"Byron Murphy and Ham and those guys, I think they are going to be able to step up and play extremely well," Keim said. "But it is a position we will consistently look for guys."

Keim was asked specifically about bringing back former Cardinal Robert Alford, who played well before suffering a season-ending injury late last season and who remains a free agent.

"I don't want to get into specifics but I did have conversations with Robert," Keim said. "I think he's focused on his family at this point and time."

-- Keim said he thinks the Cardinals had a "good offseason," and noted that getting contract extensions done for Kyler Murray, D.J. Humphries, Jalen Thompson and Markus Golden was important for the team with so many potential free agents after the season.

-- It's "hard to say" the Cardinals replaced Chandler Jones, Keim acknowledged, but he likes what Golden and Dennis Gardeck can bring to the pass rush and he is optimistic about the future of the young pass rushers the Cards have. Also, DC Vance Joseph "does a phenomenal job of scheming up our defense."

-- Keeping five running backs came about in part because rookie Keaontay Ingram played so well in the preseason, Keim said. Asked who the primary No. 2 running back would be, Keim said Eno Benjamin would "have an opportunity to do a number of things" but allowed that others will be involved.

Advertising