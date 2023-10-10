You've Got Mail: Rams Week Part I

The Cardinals struggled in their loss to the Bengals, and now have back-to-back NFC West games upcoming. Sorry if I didn't get to everyone's question this week -- been working on the new Folktales episode (out Thursday!) and my time was limited. Questions have been edited for length and clarity. You can send in a question for a future mailbag here.
From Robert Malicki:
"As fans we are aware that Kyler and Garrett Williams knee injuries are similar but not the same. How likely is it that the front office and doctors and therapists involved can use Garrett's on-field performance to better gauge Kyler's return? Yes, Garrett suffered his injury about two months before Kyler but his healing time could show an accurate schedule for Kyler's own return."
Honestly, they won't have anything to do with each other. I understand the concept but in the end, I'm not even sure how similar the injuries were (yes they were ACLs but in terms of other damage or even the extent of the damage each had makes a huge difference.)
From Keith Southern:
"With our limited explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball, why don't we put Ronald Moore or Dortch in the backfield and get them into space to make some plays? I was pumped up after our win over Dallas, but it now seems that the win was just a gift from the football Gods."
I assume you mean Rondale Moore, who was indeed in the backfield sometimes against the Bengals and actually had a 41-yard run out of that position. So yeah, they are doing that.
From Darrell from Pinetop:
"Considering the day Ja'Marr Chase had and the Cards' inability to find an answer for him, would it be too soon to start considering potential lockdown cornerback candidates for next year's draft? It feels like the secondary won't be able to match up with premier receivers this season and with Kupp active for the Rams, that doesn't bode well for the Cards (I hope I'm wrong)."
Who am I to deprive anyone from looking toward next year's draft? Now, anyone who has followed me over the years know that I don't really get into the draft stuff until the Scouting combine. However, I figured a cornerback -- at least one -- was going to be on the radar for the 2024 draft even before the season started. It is a position of need and finding a true No. 1 guy at that position will be a priority.
From Jake Ivy:
"Hi Darren. Why was Hamilton starting in place of Clark? Clark has been solid this season, so the immediate implication is something happened off field. Benching a starter is a very big deal, so I think a thorough journalistic investigation is warranted. Also, do the Cards looks to bring back Cooney if they aren't comfortable with the new punter holding for Prater?"
I don't know why Hamilton was starting; it did seem like a surprise. Jonathan Gannon hasn't revealed much when he's been asked about it. I do think (the Jalen Thompson injury notwithstanding) if Hamilton starts in L.A. over Clark it's probably performance-related. If Clark is back in the lineup, then it would sure seem to be something from an off-the-field reason.
From Glenny Eagle:
"Rumors are swirling about the Carolina Panthers in search of a No. 1 WR. Full disclosure, I really like Hollywood Brown. I think he's a darn good WR, and a great teammate. I would love to keep him long-term. Hard decisions. I personally don't think you should pay a receiver superstar money level if he's not a superstar. If we can get a second-round pick from Carolina for Hollywood, What is your outlook on the rumors?"
To begin with, you're not getting a second-round pick for a wideout who is about to become a free agent. I don't think they deal Brown, and if they aren't able to re-sign him there is a chance they get a compensatory pick when he leaves. I agree you don't pay big money for just any receiver; it'll be interesting to see what Brown wants (and what he might be able to take to remain on the same team as Kyler Murray.)
From Bob Price:
"Please explain our defense. If the offense needs four yards for a first down, why are our cornerbacks 15 yards away? It's maddening. And you can go ahead and say 'to prevent explosives.' But we give up 60-yard bombs to Jamar Chase, so apparently giving them 15-yard cushions doesn't even do that job either. Prime played press man. Young P2 played press man. Playing 'off' is how you get papercut to death. I don't believe Clark or Marco are incapable of man-to-man D."
Wait, wait, wait. You named a Hall-of-Fame cornerback and then one of better Cardinals cornerbacks of all time and those are your examples of why the current cornerback group should be playing defense the same way? That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. I will explain the defense, best I can: you say they give up 60-yard bombs plural, but you are wrong -- it was one. And as much as the defense struggled, you can argue that the way they played against the Bengals gave them a chance to win if it wasn't for the three turnovers. Given the Cardinals' general struggles to get a consistent pass rush, you don't want your CBs on an island too often. Also, this is how Gannon operated in Philadelphia. It was good enough for a Super Bowl appearance.
From David B:
"Do you believe that Marco Wilson has the stuff to be a No. 1 cornerback? Chase is obviously a great WR, but how could we leave him open all game?"
Couple of things here: One, Wilson wasn't on Chase every play. The 63-yard bomb came against a zone, and Wilson was not at fault for letting him get deep. That said, Wilson was a fourth-round pick. I don't think he was taken with the idea he was going to be a No. 1 -- he's a guy you want to be a solid No. 2, and if he grows beyond that, great.
From John Dunne:
"Hello Darren, why are NFL players tackling Christian McCaffery -- or should I say NOT tackling him properly? There is literally videos on YouTube on why are NFL players diving at his feet? This isn't just a Cardinals defense thing. It's been pointed out in several games NFL players are tackling like it's Pee Wee football. Maybe you can ask these players if they are being taught to tackle that way although anyone who's even played high school football knows better."
So, are you saying Christian McCaffery is having an MVP-type season because ... defenders don't tackle correctly? I'm gonna have to agree to disagree on this one.
From Tom Cowley:
"It seems to be our No. 2 RB is not going to play any time soon (neck injury?) James Connor is questionable, so are the Cardinals on the horn for a dependable/ tough /available RB? The rookie from TCU is just that. Maybe the RB from Kansas City could make it? Was there a problem using the wide receiver from Stanford Sunday. Seemed such a waste."
Let's put some names to this vagueness. Keaontay Ingram has the neck injury. I'm not sure what his timeline might be. The rookie from TCU is Emari Demercado, who played well Sunday. The back from Kansas City is Damien Williams, who was signed to the practice squad last week (and scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in their 2019 Super Bowl win.) I don't know if he or Tony Jones could be in the mix but I am guessing James Conner is going to miss a game or two and they will need to use some. As for Wilson, there was no problem. He played a lot, he just didn't get the ball. It happens.
From Abe Roth:
"Hi Darren, I know you're tired of being asked about the PUP list and Kyler and Garrett Williams, so I won't ask you about them. I'll ask about Myjai Sanders and Dennis Daley instead. When are they coming back? Both were starters in camp so getting them back is a fairly big deal."
Daley was working part-time in the starting lineup in camp, splitting time with Elijah Wilkinson at left guard. But Sanders was not only not starting, but he was working third-team when he was practicing. Daley will be back sooner than later (and might get some playing time) but I don't know when we might see Sanders.
From Jimmy Anderson:
"Hi Darren, has any team this year utilized the new emergency third quarterback in a game or even designated a player as such? Or are teams waiting until the postseason to do that? If/when Kyler comes off PUP, could he be listed in that capacity in order to keep him on the roster/active in an emergency if he's not a 'full go' for starting? Thanks."
No team has used a third quarterback this season yet although yes, teams with three QBs on the 53-man roster have had an emergency third quarterback ready (like Trey Lance for the Cowboys Sunday night, for instance.) As for Kyler, I do expect the Cardinals to carry three quarterbacks (because they won't want to subject Clayton Tune to waivers). I don't know if they will have Kyler as a third QB; it would seem to me that if he is healthy to be an emergency guy, he'd be healthy enough to start.
From Rob S:
"I'd love to see some research comparing some of the Cardinals roster decisions they were derided for. Why has no one signed Colt McCoy? How is Dobbs doing vs alternative options there were out there at the time? How much has Isaiah Simmons contributed in NY? How have the Cards receivers faired vs. Hopkins? How has the OL done without Jones? Could it be that the Cardinals' new regime knows how to evaluate talent and the limitations of those that were let go?"
I think those are fair questions, but at the heart of your point, I do think Monti Ossenfort has done a good job and I'd think there has to be legitimate optimism for the future.
From MIchael Ward:
"Do the players actually have to pay for their food during the season?"
Nope.
From Cindy Dobbins:
"Darren, thanks for the mailbag. I don't understand why Marco Wilson is still on the field. His inability to stop just about anybody is glaring. Even Antonio Hamilton would bring more physicality. Am I the only one who sees this?"
I understand the frustration, but in the situation the Cardinals are in, I tend to defer to the coaches that see all the defensive backs on a daily basis. Especially Jonathan Gannon, who built his NFL career on coaching defensive backs. Hamilton got some playing time last week. And while I get that the cornerbacks are under the spotlight, they do not have a pass rusher like Nick Bosa or T.J. Watt. That makes a big difference too.
From Kenny Williams:
"Hello Darren. What is going on with BJ Ojulari? He seems to be healthy, but only was in for five snaps on defense against the 49ers. He's a second-round pick that seemed to come in with high expectations of playing a big role right away, but no one is even talking about him. I appreciate any insight you can provide."
Ojulari barely had any practice time all offseason or training camp because of injury and the learning curve is a real thing. He's also got a number of outside linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart right now. He did ramp up to 22 snaps against the Bengals. I think patience is needed here (same thing I'll be saying for Garrett Williams when he starts playing.)
From Garth Short:
"Darren, this is a question about you. After the San Francisco game you closed an article with that's it as the plane is getting ready to leave, or something like that. So, I'm wondering when the plane lands at Sky Harbor, how do you get home? Do you have your car at the airport or go by Uber, and is this the way most of the team does it? Thanks."
When the team travels, we have a spot at Sky Harbor Airport where everyone -- players, coaches, and staff like myself -- can park our cars securely and walk on to the tarmac to board the plane. They land the plane at the same place when we return, and we all drive home. Pretty simple, really.
From Sol Man:
"What's your take on the Ayton trade? On one hand I was disappointed because Ayton oozes talent, and I was hoping his stint with the Bahamas basketball team reinvigorated him. On the other hand I understand it's about fit. Maybe scheme, maybe personality, who knows, but something clearly wasn't working."
It was time to move on. And chemistry matters in sports, and especially basketball with so few players.
From Ash Salvo:
"In a perfect weekend that didn't happen: Cards beat the Bengals. Diamondbacks beat LA. Suns beat Detroit. ASU beats Colorado. AZ beats USC. Which win would you be most hyped about?"
I mean, the Diamondbacks did beat L.A. and it was the playoffs. So that's not even a hypothetical. I wish my Devils had won, I never root for the WIldcats, and while the Cardinals came up short, that's a whole different situation.