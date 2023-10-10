You've Got Mail: Rams Week Part I

"Please explain our defense. If the offense needs four yards for a first down, why are our cornerbacks 15 yards away? It's maddening. And you can go ahead and say 'to prevent explosives.' But we give up 60-yard bombs to Jamar Chase, so apparently giving them 15-yard cushions doesn't even do that job either. Prime played press man. Young P2 played press man. Playing 'off' is how you get papercut to death. I don't believe Clark or Marco are incapable of man-to-man D."

Wait, wait, wait. You named a Hall-of-Fame cornerback and then one of better Cardinals cornerbacks of all time and those are your examples of why the current cornerback group should be playing defense the same way? That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. I will explain the defense, best I can: you say they give up 60-yard bombs plural, but you are wrong -- it was one. And as much as the defense struggled, you can argue that the way they played against the Bengals gave them a chance to win if it wasn't for the three turnovers. Given the Cardinals' general struggles to get a consistent pass rush, you don't want your CBs on an island too often. Also, this is how Gannon operated in Philadelphia. It was good enough for a Super Bowl appearance.