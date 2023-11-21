You've Got Mail: Rams Week, Part II

"Hey Darren. Happy Thanksgiving! I'll preface this by saying I realize it's more of a rant, but will throw in a question to make it more legit. I have been there for the team through it ALL. Season ticket holder at Sun Devil Stadium and am to this day. Jake playoffs, Super Bowl in person, ups, downs, all of it. After all this time, energy, money, blood, sweat, and tears, this league has finally driven me out. The referees are blatantly cheating. 3 weeks in a row, in front of God and everybody, they cheated with never-before-seen obviousness, and NOBODY CARES.

Dude moves the ball back a foot as the chain gang arrives. Saw it live from my Club Seats. Still can't believe it. The following week, an offensive pass interference on Hollywood Brown with no other players even on the TV screen at the time. Sunday's punt turnover. The ball hit the Texans gunner square in the back. Period.

All of these lies have excuses behind them, (Need irrefutable evidence because of the call on the field. Hollywood ran an illegal pick, replay assist.) All very well-placed, well timed, nuanced calls that affect the game. (I know the worst one, yesterday's punt turnover, was negated by quick interception). I am saddened by all of this. It s no longer legitimate sport, it is quasi-scripted entertainment. The Cardinals have been such a big part of my life for so long that they are a part of my identity. My kids were born and bred into Arizona Cardinals fandom. However, I'm still wise enough to recognize a toxic relationship. Is it the gambling? I'm not just a Fanboy or myopic fanatic. I know what I have seen with my own two eyes. Except for taking my hard-earned dollars and going home, what can a fan do to impact this problem?"

I let you rant a little longer that others, Don, because your resume earned it. In your three examples, I can't argue the punt turnover or the OPI in Cleveland -- those were two wretched calls. The moving the ball one could've been more transparent for those in the stands or even TV I suppose, but I knew exactly what was going on because of the ability to call down (and on replay, the ball indeed should've been spotted where they moved it.)

Big picture, there isn't anything a fan can do. There are humans officiating. Mistakes are going to be made. What is disappointing with, for instance, the punt turnover, is that the replay sure seemed to show what really happened and they didn't change it even then. I'll end with this: Fans of teams in any sport are always going to have times when they are pissed off at the officials. That's a given. Happy Thanksgiving tho!