You've Got Mail: Schedule Release Week

"Bro, I'm like Defcon-1 worried right now. The excitement over Simmons selection lasted about five days until Vance said "We don't expect him to play much safety or cornerback" or aka "We don't expect him to do the best thing he does". So he's primarily an ILB? That's great. The position he played the least in college. Consensus agreement he's at least an OLB or S, but no, let's make him a ILB. Feel free to lambaste me for being an over-interested fan, but I feel awful about all of it. This reeks of Reddick 2.0, a team not knowing what to do with a unique player. You can say they will move him around. But why not make his base position safety or outside linebacker, and then move him around from there? I really hope in five years you aren't answering questions about ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons and how he was a bust because the Cardinals staff couldn't see what seemingly everyone else sees."

I'll start by saying apparently I'm not everyone else, because my thought all along -- if they drafted him -- was that his base spot in this base defense (and don't forget, they will be in sub-packages most of the time) would be inside linebacker. In a base defense, are you putting him on the edge on run downs? Yes, Joseph did essentially say they weren't sure he was going to play a lot of CB or S, but he emphasized that a) they weren't going to rule anything out until they saw what he could do on the field and b) they wanted "Isaiah to be Isaiah" and they drafted him because of what he did in college.