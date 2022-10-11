You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part One

Wesley isn't coming back. He suffered a season-ending injury last week in practice before he had even officially come off IR, so the Cardinals will just let his 21-day window pass and he will end up staying on IR. McCoy should be close. Prater is going to test himself this week in practice but Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals will be cautious with him because they don't want this to be a lingering issue. Price did not get on the field this weekend; Sanders got eight snaps and had a solid PFF grade, but I will be honest, I didn't notice him. As far as my least favorite Cardinal, I don't know if I had one. I've had a few interactions I didn't love over the years but in almost every case I had a good interaction with the same guy, so sometimes it's just the circumstances.