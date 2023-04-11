You've Got Mail: Strength And Conditioning Commences

"Hello Darren. Curious on your thoughts, should we keep or trade out of our No. 3 pick? I was a big believer in acquiring picks until recognizing Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and Kyler Murray were all top 3 picks and the value they brought and are bringing to our organization. What do you think, go for the closest thing to a sure bet or take a chance on hitting with several additional picks?"

To be clear, Murray was a No. 1, Fitz was a No. 3, and Pat P was a No. 5. I've said all along I would want to know all the details -- how far down would I be going, what is the compensation I get to drop, and yes, even the thorough scouting reports on Will Anderson and all these other first-round guys. Without all that information, it's a difficult decision. If you truly believe Anderson is an annual Pro Bowl guy -- and there are those who believe he isn't quite that level -- then you need to carefully consider if you should grab him. One thing I do believe strongly: Do what is best for the Cardinals. As I have mentioned before, making this choice based on what the Seahawks may or may not do is foolish to me.