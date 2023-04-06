Zach Pascal Zeroes In On First Cardinals Jersey

The Cardinals have their first zero.
No. 0.
Wide receiver Zach Pascal, who signed with the Cardinals last month, is taking the number after the NFL officially approved it as a jersey option. Pascal wore No. 3 last season with the Eagles, and wore No. 14 during his years in Indianapolis. There have been a handful of players who have chosen 0 so far this offseason.
Pascal wasn't the only jersey number added. Some of the other choices: linebacker Kyzir White is No. 7, cornerback Rashad Fenton is No. 24, linebacker Josh Woods is No. 51, linebacker Krys Barnes is No. 56, and defensive linemen L.J. Collier (91) and Carlos Watkins (94) are set too.