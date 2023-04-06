Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Zach Pascal Zeroes In On First Cardinals Jersey

Wide receiver gets the newly approved NFL digit

Apr 05, 2023 at 07:06 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have their first zero.

No. 0.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal, who signed with the Cardinals last month, is taking the number after the NFL officially approved it as a jersey option. Pascal wore No. 3 last season with the Eagles, and wore No. 14 during his years in Indianapolis. There have been a handful of players who have chosen 0 so far this offseason.

Pascal wasn't the only jersey number added. Some of the other choices: linebacker Kyzir White is No. 7, cornerback Rashad Fenton is No. 24, linebacker Josh Woods is No. 51, linebacker Krys Barnes is No. 56, and defensive linemen L.J. Collier (91) and Carlos Watkins (94) are set too.

2023_FASignings_0322ce_0030
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

What If 3 Doesn't Include A Will Anderson Option?

In the heart of draft speculation season, a scenario where QBs don't go 1-2

news

More Guardian Caps, And '0' On The Field

No review of roughing the passer penalties after controversial season

news

Gannon: Changes Have Been Made, But Survey Isn't Driving Them

Conversations with players ongoing to improve Cardinals operations

news

Teams Reportedly Get Trade Talk Permission For DeAndre Hopkins

Speculation about a deal for wide receiver continues

news

Twenty Years Ago, Emmitt Smith Became A Cardinal

Reflecting on the NFL's all-time leading rusher coming to Arizona

news

Jackson Tweet, Rodgers Story Underscore Kyler's Place In 2023

QB situation for the Ravens and Jets/Packers overtake owners meetings

news

Quarterback Room, Even With Kyler Injury, May Be Unchanged

With return of Blough, Cardinals look like they will eschew outside veteran

news

Good Beginning, Rough End With Rodney Hudson

Trade for center worked but injuries undercut stay

news

Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

Cornerback getting two-year deal with Vikings

news

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

Advertising