You've Got Mail: Super Bowl Week

It's funny -- over the many years I have covered the Cardinals and the NFL, that's always a popular question whether I worked at a newspaper or with the team. "Now that the season is over, what do you do?" Once I get past the part that I am hurt because I am still writing things -- like this mailbag, for instance -- and I'd like to think people are still reading, but maybe not. While the pace certainly slows right now, we're not that far away from the Combine, or free agency or the draft or offseason workouts or OTAs. There really isn't a real offseason, and I still have plenty to do with planning and work internally as director of editorial content and running the website.

As for your social media question, your example was not one I was aware of so I went to search it out. While the tweet was officially deleted, nothing ever really leaves the internet. Savage for sure. But in terms of deleting that -- when you are in game situations, there are quick decisions to make on social media. There is trust in the people doing it, regardless of the team or sport. I also think there is a fine line with social media -- I do think it needs to have a strong personality, a willingness to be a little snarky or combative at times, even if you are a team. The whole point of social is to get people engaged with the brand. But there are instances when someone goes a little far, and someone higher up the food chain believes that it's enough that it needs to come down. Although again, once it's out there, people will find it, whether you take it down or not.