You've Got Mail: Talking Draft, Talking Trade

"Do you ever get tired of all the hype flying around at this time of the year in the NFL? Trade this. Draft that. Because of need? Because of salary cap or whatever else is floating around at this time of the year. As for D-Hop, I don't see him going anywhere. Neither the Cardinals nor D-Hop seem to be having a knock down drag out over the possibility of a trade or as draft fodder. As a fan, who enjoyed his performance here in the Valley, I was hoping he'd stick around. Which brings me to the next media candidate for salary leveraging Budda Baker. They feel he's not getting paid enough. Really? I guess contracts don't have the same legal power as they used to. All this because Budda Baker dropped the AZ from his media profile. Didn't Kyler do that too and he's still with the team after some renegotiating. It's almost draft day and the fever is getting hotter as the rumor mill works on justifying their salaries. I don't need to justify a salary. My reward is watching the Kevin Costner movie 'Draft Day' for the third time this month. Far more rewarding than any soap opera rumor mill. Are you tired of all the non-verifiable media hype yet? I think the Cardinals fan base is."