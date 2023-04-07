Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Offensive Line

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend.
Previous primers: Edge
Here is the next position group breakdown:
Draft primer: Offensive line
Players under contract: Kelvin Beachum, Dennis Daley, Julién Davenport, Hjalte Froholdt, Marquis Hayes, Will Hernandez, Hayden Howerton, D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, Lachavious Simmons, Lecitus Smith, Badara Traore, Elijah Wilkinson
Need: High
The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals still don't have a natural center on the roster, although Lecitus Smith did get in some practice time there last season as a rookie. That would seem to be a high priority in the draft. Finding another young guard also makes sense as the team tries to build the line.
The draft class: Fortunately for the Cardinals, the class is deep with offensive linemen. It's heavy with potential first-round tackles, but early in the second round there could be guys like guard Steve Avila of TCU, guard O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida and centers Luke Wypler of Ohio State, John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota and Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann available.
The conclusion: With Monti Ossenfort at GM, it's hard to see the offensive line not getting attention in this draft class and going forward. With D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones at tackle, it likely takes that position off the board, but center for sure and guard will be possible. What the new coaching staff sees in second-year players Hayes and Smith will also influence the decision-making.