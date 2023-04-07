Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Offensive Line

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend.

Previous primers: Edge

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Offensive line

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals still don't have a natural center on the roster, although Lecitus Smith did get in some practice time there last season as a rookie. That would seem to be a high priority in the draft. Finding another young guard also makes sense as the team tries to build the line.

The draft class: Fortunately for the Cardinals, the class is deep with offensive linemen. It's heavy with potential first-round tackles, but early in the second round there could be guys like guard Steve Avila of TCU, guard O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida and centers Luke Wypler of Ohio State, John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota and Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann available.