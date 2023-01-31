You've Got Mail: The Due Diligence Of A Coach Search

"Do you think the greatest failure, possibly in this team's history, was wasting Kyler's rookie contract? I know getting Rodney Hudson and J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins were major moves, but they were also half-steps, in my opinion. Going all in means going ALL IN. The whole Rams model, which is self destructive long term, but ultimately landed them a championship. I think this team was one foot in, one foot out. They wanted to go all in, but were also worried about the future. As a result, no real championship push. And now Kyler is paid handsomely and we've lost that rookie QB contract advantage."

For starters, they still have a season on the "rookie contract" -- Murray's cap number this coming year is still only $16M. Now, he's hurt, so that jacks it up. Bigger picture, I think there are lots of ways to approach this. I understand the idea of going all-in, but man, the Rams had a bit of luck last season too -- they were not the best team in the league for a good chunk of that season -- and there are so many variables that go into winning. I'm not someone who thinks it is all or nothing, because there is no guarantee your all-in work will work (ask the Bills this season.) I think this team's biggest issue was the lack of draft picks panning out, and certainly draft picks who turned into major pieces and/or Pro Bowl talents. That to me has been the biggest problem.