You've Got Mail: The Loss Of A Teammate

"Regarding Kyler's potential new deal he's seeking, is it based on what he wants or what he deserves? Because I think we universally agree that Kyler should be paid what he deserves, but that's probably far off from what he wants. What would you say Kyler ranks as in the QB hierarchy in the NFL? 10th? I think that's fair. But the 10th-highest paid QB is a ways off from the top highest paid QB. It's a fair question. Why does Kyler think he deserves top three QB money when he's not a top three QB? Would he accept 10th-best QB money?"

I'll ask you first: If you were at work, and your boss said you were the 10th-best person in your department ad he was going to pay you as such, would you agree? (I'm going to say no.) And before everyone says, "This is different, these players still make millions, etc." let me stop you right there. You are paid what the industry you are in pays, and then you go from there. Once you acknowledge that he deserves more, then it becomes market value. If Murray were on the open market, he'd make those big dollars, even if you say he's 10th. Because if he signs a contract for five years now, then he's not going to be the 10th-highest paid QB soon enough, right? Because salaries are only going up. I get the argument. But it's made like these players shouldn't try and max out their earning potential just like every other worker is doing out there.