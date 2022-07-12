You've Got Mail: The Question At Center

"Hey Darren, how could this Hudson deal sneak up on the team like this? Do they not keep up on guys? Do they not monitor them whatsoever? To have a pillar of your team surprise you with 'hey, I might retire' some weeks prior to the season, to your complete shock, seems to indicate a massive pro personnel management issue. Who in charge of that? J.C. Tretter is a free agent and one of the top centers in the NFL. He's only 31 so he will actually be a long-term solution. Whys he still a free agent? Probably because he's expensive, as all top players are. But he's young, elite, a need. If we don't go get him, that would indicate a non-commitment to winning. We just lost our highly paid, all-pro center. Why should we not replace him with a highly paid, all-pro center?"

Just because something becomes public at a certain point doesn't mean the team was unaware up until that point, although for whatever reason you have made that leap. I do think Hudson owes some clarity to the Cardinals, if he has not done so yet. As far as Tretter goes, I'm not ruling anything out but I'll say this -- you're not signing him unless you are sure Hudson won't be back. The Cardinals obviously do not know that at this point (at least, as far as we know.) Also, why would the Browns let Tretter walk away -- and why would he still be unsigned -- if he were elite? That sounds unlikely. As does getting a 31-year-old as a "long-term" solution.