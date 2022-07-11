Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

Jul 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Darren Urban

Tight end Maxx Williams (87) brings down a catch against linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2021 Red-White Practice at training camp.
The Cardinals are slated to have 10 open practices in training camp at State Farm Stadium, beginning with the NFL's annual "Back Together Saturday" practice on July 30.

The annual Red-White Practice will be held Aug. 6. The Cardinals open the preseason schedule in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, two days after the last open practice of the month.

Training camp will again be "powered by Cox."

While parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required. Season-ticket holders will have the first chance to reserve camp tickets July 18 at 10 a.m. using their account manager portal at azcardinals.com/am. All others can begin reserving tickets on July 20 at 10 a.m. at azcardinals.com/camptix. Up to four tickets can be reserved.

Training camp opens on July 26 at State Farm Stadium.

Per the CBA, there can be no contact on the first three days of training camp, with helmets and light practice gear allowed on days 4 and 5. Day 6 must be a day off before full contact and pads allowed starting on day 7. (Any player signed after the start of camp must be allowed five days before wearing pads/going full contract.)

Camp breaks on Aug. 19, the weekend before the Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens Aug. 21 in a nationally televised Fox broadcast. They close out the preseason with a road game in Tennessee Aug. 27.

The Cardinals open the regular season Sept. 11 at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Practice times are subject to change, with azcardinals.com updating for the latest details. The full expected schedule for open practices is as follows:

Table inside Article
DateDayTime
July 30Saturday130-3 p.m. Back Together Saturday (Day 5 of camp)
Aug. 1Monday1-2:45 p.m. (First allowed padded practice)
Aug. 2Tuesday8:30-10 a.m.
Aug. 3Wednesday8:45-10:30 a.m.
Aug. 4Thursday8:45-10:30 a.m.
Aug. 5Friday8:45-10:30 a.m.
Aug. 6Saturday1:30-3 p.m. Red & White Practice
Aug. 8Monday1:30-3 p.m.
Aug. 9Tuesday8:45-10:30 a.m.
Aug. 10Wednesday8:45-10:30 a.m.

