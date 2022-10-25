You've Got Mail: Vikings Week

"Hiya Darren. So with the injury to Justin Pugh, that sounds like a wrap on his career in Arizona. Great dude. Worth every penny. We already know Hudson is likely done too. So we will have two glaring holes on the interior, arguably three if we aren't happy with the right guard. Can you discuss please what you envision is the future of the OL? And please be specific. The vagueness of this team is maddening."

I'm not sure what vagueness you are talking about with the line -- we are long past the time when the same five guys are all going to line up together for five straight years. But I'll try and guesstimate what we are looking at in 2023. Left tackle will be Humphries. I do wonder if this will be it for Pugh -- if he already considered being done, maybe, but he didn't sound like he really wanted to stop playing as much as not play unless he got the money he believes he is worth. I think that's why Cody Ford -- who will also be a free agent -- will get a chance to convince the Cardinals he should be the guy for next year. I could see potentially drafting a center or getting one in free agency. Will Hernandez could return at right guard and I do think they want to develop Marquis Hayes. At right tackle, I am guessing Beachum or Josh Jones finally takes over. But we have a long way to go with all of that.