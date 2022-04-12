You've Got Mail: Wants And Needs At No. 23

"The Jets are willing to trade the No. 10 overall pick for DK Metcalf. They are desperate for a No. 1 WR. My question - would we entertain trading Hopkins? Hear me out. He has a bad contract. You cannot pay a receiver that type of money. You see the money Adams and Kirk and Diggs got? Directly our fault for that hellacious Hopkins deal. We set a terrible precedent. It handicaps us especially with Kyler's deal coming. Trade Hop to NY for the No. 10 pick. We can get a cornerstone pass rusher or DL or CB or something. If Kliff is an offensive guru, he should be able to produce a good offense with any WR group. Am I wrong?"

I suppose you want me to elaborate. You take away your most talented receiver, your offense isn't going to be nearly as good, or good at all. The Cardinals suffered mightily when Hopkins went down. When Cooper Kupp had a bad game against the Cards early last season, the Cards breezed to victory. The reason the Bills traded for Diggs is because you need that guy. We will see what the Packers look like without Adams. I'm sorry you don't like star receivers getting paid, but the idea that they wouldn't have been paid if Hop hadn't been paid is naive at best. Why do you think the Jets are trying to get a No. 1 WR in the first place?