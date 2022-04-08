A Recent History Of The Pick At 23

The Cardinals will -- barring a trade -- select 23rd in the draft later this month. It is a specifically unfamiliar spot.
The last time the franchise held the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft was when the 23rd pick was already deep into the second round. In 1966, the Cardinals took offensive tackle Harold Lucas with the 23rd pick -- which at the time was the seventh pick of Round 2. The team selected linebacker Carl McAdams with their first-round pick, which was eighth overall.
Over the last 20 years, pick No. 23 has been a mixed bag with the choices teams have made there:
Darrisaw had some injuries as a rookie but had a promising first season.
Murray has dealt with some injuries and has underachieved so far in his career, but the Chargers hope he can make a jump in Year 3.
Struggled much of 2021 but improved down the stretch for a Texans team with little on the roster.
Has evolved into one of the better linemen in the AFC and is set to cash in with a new contract -- either with the Patriots or elsewhere -- as he goes into the final year of his rookie deal.
Signed with the Jaguars as a free agent after a solid if not spectacular (52 catches, 565 yards on a yearly average) five-year run in New York.
After a disappointing four years in Minnesota (65 total receptions), Treadwell has played with the Falcons and then the Jaguars last season, notching a career-best 434 yards on 33 catches.
While Ray did notch eight sacks in his second season, Markus Golden's college teammate was out of the league after four seasons with only 14 total sacks and now plays in the CFL.
While he did make a Pro Bowl in 2018 and had two double-digit sack years with the Chiefs, injuries have derailed his career, the last three seasons of which playing for the 49ers.
Was forced to retire after just four seasons because of knee injuries.
Has started 139 games in his 10-year career as a solid offensive lineman, including his first five with Detroit before leaving as a free agent to sign with the Vikings and then the Bengals. A current free agent.
Played only three disappointing NFL seasons before retiring.
Was a 10-year starter for the Packers on the offensive line.
Started all 110 games of his NFL career with the Ravens, Titans and Panthers, including his first five seasons in Baltimore.
A two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Steelers and also won a Super Bowl in five seasons in Pittsburgh. Played his final season with the Cardinals in 2013 before deciding to retire.
Spent a solid eight years in Kansas City, three times gaining 1,000 yards and going to a Pro Bowl. He finished with 537 receptions for 7,208 yards and 44 TDs in his career.
Made two Pro Bowls in his eight-year career, starting 112 of 116 games.
Never lived up to his first-round status. Had four interceptions in his second season but was gone from the Raiders after three years, finishing with three years in Baltimore.
Injuries undercut his career and he was done after just three seasons.
Came back from an ACL tear in college to forge an 11-year NFL career, including four 1,000-yard seasons for four different teams.
Lasted seven years in the NFL, and while he didn't live up to first-round status in Oakland, has gone on to become a state Senator in Illinois.