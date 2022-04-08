Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

A Recent History Of The Pick At 23

Checking out past selections at the Cardinals' spot in the first round 

Apr 08, 2022 at 12:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

2560x1440

The Cardinals will -- barring a trade -- select 23rd in the draft later this month. It is a specifically unfamiliar spot.

The last time the franchise held the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft was when the 23rd pick was already deep into the second round. In 1966, the Cardinals took offensive tackle Harold Lucas with the 23rd pick -- which at the time was the seventh pick of Round 2. The team selected linebacker Carl McAdams with their first-round pick, which was eighth overall.

Over the last 20 years, pick No. 23 has been a mixed bag with the choices teams have made there:

2021
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) looks to block Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Christian Darrisaw
Tackle

Darrisaw had some injuries as a rookie but had a promising first season.

2020
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Kenneth Murray
Linebacker

Murray has dealt with some injuries and has underachieved so far in his career, but the Chargers hope he can make a jump in Year 3.

2019
Texans
Houston Texans guard Tytus Howard (71) runs onto the field during introductions against the Tennessee Titans prior to an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas. The Titans beat the Texans 28-25. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Tytus Howard
Tackle

Struggled much of 2021 but improved down the stretch for a Texans team with little on the roster.

2018
Patriots
New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (76) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. New England defeated Jacksonville 50-10. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Isaiah Wynn
Tackle

Has evolved into one of the better linemen in the AFC and is set to cash in with a new contract -- either with the Patriots or elsewhere -- as he goes into the final year of his rookie deal.

2017
Giants
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Evan Engram
Tight End

Signed with the Jaguars as a free agent after a solid if not spectacular (52 catches, 565 yards on a yearly average) five-year run in New York.

2016
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Laquon Treadwell
Wide Receiver

After a disappointing four years in Minnesota (65 total receptions), Treadwell has played with the Falcons and then the Jaguars last season, notching a career-best 434 yards on 33 catches.

2015
Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray looks on as he warms up prior to action against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Denver. The Rams won 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Shane Ray
Edge

While Ray did notch eight sacks in his second season, Markus Golden's college teammate was out of the league after four seasons with only 14 total sacks and now plays in the CFL.

2014
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) runs in pursuit during an AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Dee Ford
Edge

While he did make a Pro Bowl in 2018 and had two double-digit sack years with the Chiefs, injuries have derailed his career, the last three seasons of which playing for the 49ers.

2013
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (73) stands on the field during a NFL Thursday Night football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, December 10, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game 23-20. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Sharrif Floyd
Defensive Tackle

Was forced to retire after just four seasons because of knee injuries.

2012
Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Riley Reiff (71) pass blocks in action against the New York Giants Sunday December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Riley Reiff
Tackle

Has started 139 games in his 10-year career as a solid offensive lineman, including his first five with Detroit before leaving as a free agent to sign with the Vikings and then the Bengals. A current free agent.

2011
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles guard Danny Watkins (63) during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 7th 2012 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
Danny Watkins
Guard

Played only three disappointing NFL seasons before retiring.

2010
Packers
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga (75) waits for the snap against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
Bryan Bulaga
Tackle

Was a 10-year starter for the Packers on the offensive line.

2009
Ravens
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Michael Oher (74) in action against the Baltimore Ravens December 8, 2013 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore defeated Minnesota 29-26. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
Michael Oher
Tackle

Started all 110 games of his NFL career with the Ravens, Titans and Panthers, including his first five seasons in Baltimore.

2008
Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman (23) looks to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall (34) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati won 13-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Rashard Mendenhall
Running Back

A two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Steelers and also won a Super Bowl in five seasons in Pittsburgh. Played his final season with the Cardinals in 2013 before deciding to retire.

2007
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (82) looks to avoid a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Antwon Blake (41) as he catches a second quarter pass for short gain during the NFL week 16 regular season football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won the game 20-12 and clinched an AFC playoff spot. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
Dwayne Bowe
Wide Receiver

Spent a solid eight years in Kansas City, three times gaining 1,000 yards and going to a Pro Bowl. He finished with 537 receptions for 7,208 yards and 44 TDs in his career.

2006
Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Davin Joseph (75) lines up against the New England Patriots defense during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Davin Joseph
Guard

Made two Pro Bowls in his eight-year career, starting 112 of 116 games.

2005
Raiders
Cornerback Fabian Washington #27 of the Oakland Raiders catches what appears to be a third interception late in the game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum on November 12, 2006 in Oakland, California. The play was reviewed and ruled out of bounds. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 17-13. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
Fabian Washington
CB

Never lived up to his first-round status. Had four interceptions in his second season but was gone from the Raiders after three years, finishing with three years in Baltimore.

2004
Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Marcus Tubbs (90) celebrates after making a play during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006, in Seattle. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 31-13. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Marcus Tubbs
Defensive Tackle

Injuries undercut his career and he was done after just three seasons.

2003
Bills
Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) runs between Tennessee Titans safeties Lamont Thompson (28) and Chris Hope (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2006. Tennessee won 30-29. (AP Photo/Don Heupel)
Willis McGahee
Running Back

Came back from an ACL tear in college to forge an 11-year NFL career, including four 1,000-yard seasons for four different teams.

2002
Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) on Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 34-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
Napoleon Harris
Linebacker

Lasted seven years in the NFL, and while he didn't live up to first-round status in Oakland, has gone on to become a state Senator in Illinois.

Related Content

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

news

Offseason Rewind: James Conner

Looking back at the arrival and season of the Pro Bowl running back

news

You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents

Topics include voluntary offseason work, Calais Campbell, and Fitz's silence

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics

news

Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

Team will hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16

news

Connor Senger Named New Bidwill Coaching Fellow

Will work with quarterbacks on roster

news

Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

Looking back at the arrival and season of the new tight end

news

You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'

Advertising