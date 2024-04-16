You've Got Mail: We Have Moved Into (Draft) Silly Season

"Thank you again. I am the one pounding the drum for trading down and acquiring multiple picks as assets, to pick and use as draft collateral in future years. That being said, and the Cards having 11 picks, do you double up on some positions of need to hopefully come out of the draft with at least one hit (one early, one late)? I'm not a fan of the Moore-Ridder trade. Do you think the Cards may take a chance on a QB in the sixth or seventh round as a backup (now that you can have three QBs on active roster) or even as a tradable asset down the road? Would it be a bad thing if the Cards pass on MHJ and another receiver instead? Who do they take at 27 if Byron Murphy, Chop Robinson, Cooper DeJean and Graham Barton are sitting there? What position do you think the Cards are going to view as the biggest need and how do you think they will address it? IF QBs go 1,2,3 would YOU or do you think the Cards will move to 11-13? Do you think Monti is trying to have this many picks every year?"