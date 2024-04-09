You've Got Mail: Trades? Stick And Pick? It's Draft Season

"Good day sir. It has been driving me nuts when Paulie goes off on his tangents about trading back and collecting more picks, especially when he and other pundits like to throw out the idea that we are 'getting' three first-round draft picks when we are actually getting one extra pick because we already have two and the one for next year is valued as a round down from this years draft. In what world is one more pick for a player that by the spot they would be taken, you have valued less than what seems to be universally perceived to be as close as you can get as sure of a thing at a position of need? Also, I have a truly un-important question but just more of a curiosity about why our red uniforms are just not a red version of the white and black options we wear, was that ever explained during the new roll-out of the uniforms. Thank you for your time, have a great day!"

Nothing is unimportant here in the mailbag, Jason, although we do need to work on your sentence efficiency. You spent a lot of words to say "Paul Calvisi thinks trading back for one extra pick is good and that isn't as good as taking Harrison." Which is really what you are saying here, right? Now, I know there is a "round down" theory out there for the next year but to me, that has everything to do with where the pick is. If the Texans' pick had ended up in the top 5, get outta here with the idea it was a Round 2 value because it was acquired the year before. Like I have said many times, I understand the fans who want Harrison, and yes, he's should be an excellent player. But Monti has an idea what he needs to do to build this team, and we'll see what that entails for the No. 4 pick.

As far as the uniforms, everything you could want to know about the uniforms can not only be found in my story, but this page as well.