You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

"What do you think of the Kliff/Keim extension and what do you want to see from them this next season? I didn't mind the extensions but would've wanted them to be for less time. I like Kliff and I feel like you can't really blame it all on him for the end of season struggles since our roster also fell apart. As for Keim I like him a lot. He has built a contending roster twice in the 10 or so years he's been here which is not an easy feat. Although his drafting is subpar he has gotten it done and the thing the Cardinals franchise needs most is stability."