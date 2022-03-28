Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Right guard had little stability in 2021. Jones started the season but struggled. Justin Murray, who remains on the roster, would've been the starter but missed most of the season with a back injury. Max Garcia also started there, although Garcia signed with the Giants on Monday and is no longer an option.

Hernandez, the third outside free agent the Cardinals have signed after cornerback Jeff Gladney and inside linebacker Nick Vigil, should take the job. He has started 56 of 62 games in four seasons, including all 17 games for the Giants last season.

"I'm not here to mess around," Hernandez said. "I'm here to help."

The Cardinals' trip to Mexico City has already caught his eye. He didn't know until signing Monday the Cardinals will have a game there, but Hernandez's parents are from the city – most of his father's side of his family still live there – and Spanish was Hernandez's first language.

Being a role model for the Hispanic fan base is something that is important to Hernandez.

"I'm proud of my roots, I'm proud of where I came from," he said. "I like being able to show kids who look like me something like this is possible."

He's already connected with a number of his new linemates. He got to know Beachum through an offseason camp run by fellow offensive lineman Nate Solder. He knows Justin Pugh, whom he helped replace with the Giants when Pugh came to Arizona as a free agent and now has done the same with a move West. He's also met Hudson at a Super Bowl because both are represented by the same agency.