Zach Ertz To Be Activated From PUP List, Return To Practice

The Cardinals will be getting back another important piece of the offense.

Tight end Zach Ertz will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list sometime this week, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday, allowing him to return to practice just about nine months after suffering a torn ACL in a game against the Rams in mid-November.

"He had to go check in with his surgeon and did awesome on all the testing," said Gannon, who noted Ertz had to go out of state last week to undergo the tests. "He immediately texted me when he was going back to the airport. He's fired up. He wants to play football."

Ertz's return gives him a chance to play in the opener at Washington on Sept. 10. In the short term, it also helps the Cardinals with practice bodies at the position. No. 2 tight end Trey McBride has barely practiced in training camp with an undisclosed injury, and currently Noah Togiai has been sidelined with an injury as well. Geoff Swaim and rookie Joel Honingford have also missed time, although both played in Friday's preseason opener.

"The goal is to be activated hopefully in the next couple of weeks," Ertz said at the opening of camp on July 26.

"I don't think it's unrealistic to be ready for Week 1, but at the same time there is a lot of work to be done."

The Cardinals now just have quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) left on the PUP list, with rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) on the Non-Football Injury list. Both players are rehabbing ACL injuries as well.

ROSTER MOVES